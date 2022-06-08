Minister GR Anil gets hair strand from school’s noon meal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Food and Civil Supplies Minister GR Anil who had lunch with the students of Cotton Hills Government School spotted a hair strand in the food that was served to him. The minister was at the school to review the noon-meal system. The minister who was visibly disturbed returned the plate and had a fresh serving. He, however, did not make an issue of it. It is not known whether the strand fell in the food in the kitchen or from the crowd which gathered around the minister.

The minister’s visit was part of a statewide drive to check the hygiene standard of the noon meal scheme in the wake of reports of food poisoning in some schools. The minister said his visit was aimed to send a message to all schools in the state. “School staff and parent-teacher associations should take every effort to maintain safety standards in cooking, the minister later told mediapersons. The kitchen and serving area should be kept clean. Children should get the best food,” he said.

On spotting the hair strand, he said the school faced a shortage of staff in the kitchen. “A bit earlier, I saw them hurriedly cooking to keep time. More helpers should be deployed. A new cooking facility will be built in the school,” he said. He also urged all schools to provide protective caps.