Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram to kick-start Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first phase of ‘Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram’ project will be launched at Kollam Vadi Beach on Wednesday. The project has been envisaged in three phases — awareness, collection of plastic and its recycling, and a follow-up campaign. The second phase will see the 590-km coastline become a no-plastic zone on September 18. As many as 600 action groups will be constituted with 15,000 social workers clearing garbage across the coastal lines.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian said that driver’s service will also be solicited to retrieve plastic from the estuaries and breakwaters. “The plastic waste thus collected will be sent to the shredding units functional under the Clean Kerala Mission, and local bodies and will be processed scientifically. In the third stage, it will be replicated in 20 fishing harbours. Plastic waste from deep seas will also be removed,” he said.