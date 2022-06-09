14 new industrial parks to be opened in Kerala: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 14 new industrial parks will be opened in the state this year, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. “Simplification of procedures as part of the government’s investment-friendly measures will help in opening of more parks,” he said after inaugurating a portal for private industrial estates here on Wednesday. The minister said that shortage of land is a big issue being faced by the state. The laws to protect coastal areas, wetlands and ecologically fragile areas have limited the area of land available for industrial purposes.

Private industrial parks are encouraged with an aim to utilise privately owned land for industrial development. Though the policy decision to allow private parks was taken much earlier, it did not materialise. Simplification of procedures has made it happen. The government will give up to Rs 3 crore incentive to estates, the minister said. Individuals, trusts, cooperatives and partnership ventures can start parks.

Already, 14 applications have been received. The government is working to achieve the target of opening one lakh new MSMEs in the current financial year. For this, loans at four per cent interest rate will be facilitated through banks. Labour Minister V Sivankutty launched the portal for entrepreneurs to lodge complaints related to various departments. Industries principal secretary Suman Billa, directors S Harikishore and KINFRA managing director Santhosh Koshy Thomas attended.