Outreach programme as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’

Published: 09th June 2022 02:31 AM

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The District Development Commissioner Vinay Goyal on Wednesday inaugurated the credit outreach programme held at Rural Self Employment Training Institute, Vazhuthacaud here, celebrated in connection with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. He said that the service rendered by the banks for the development of the country was immense.

He also stated that bank-led financial literacy and awareness programmes are crucial for the economic development of the country. Cedric Lawrence, General Manager, RBI, delivered the keynote address. S Premkumar, Convener of State Level Bankers’ Committee and General Manager of Canara Bank, inaugurated the 100% digitalisation campaign which aims to make digital banking available throughout the district. 

It is an initiative of the RBI to ensure that all bank accounts are extended with at least one digital transaction facility like debit card, mobile banking, Internet Banking, UPI, QR code, or POS Machine. 
SBI deputy general manager Ravi Kiran, Union Bank of India deputy general manager Sujith S Tariwal, lead district manager G Srinivasa Pai and Rural Self Employment Training Centre director P G Premjeevan and others spoke. 

