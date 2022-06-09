STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RGCB invites applications for biotech course

The final selection of the students will be done based on the GAT-B cut-off rank/score fixed by RGCB for each category.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Rajiv Gandhi Centre for Biotechnology (RGCB), an autonomous institution of Department of Biotechnology, Government of India, has invited applications from GAT-B qualified candidates to join its MSc Biotechnology programme for the academic year 2022-24. 

The course offers specialisations in three disciplines – Disease Biology, Molecular Diagnostics and DNA Profiling, and Genetic Engineering. It will be spanned over two years in four semesters. A total of 20 seats are available for the course. Besides a valid GAT-B score, the applicants must have 60% aggregate marks (or an equivalent grade point average) in bachelor’s degree from any branch of science, engineering or medicine. 

Candidates from the SC, ST, OBC (non-creamy layer), and Persons with Disability (PwD) categories are entitled for a relaxation of 5% in aggregate marks.Students admitted to the course will receive a monthly stipend of `6,000 in first year and `8,000 in second year. 

The final selection of the students will be done based on the GAT-B cut-off rank/score fixed by RGCB for each category. The rank list will be published on July 2 and classes will begin on August 1. Last date of submitting applications online is June 30.

