Smart roads: Decision on contract extension in two days

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of severe criticism of the inordinate delay encountered in the construction of Smart roads, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited (SCTL) has put forth two options pertaining to the renewal of contract for 40 roads which are under construction. SCTL is the special purpose vehicle (SPV) for implementation of the project.

One of the proposals mooted by SCTL is to retain the services of Mumbai-based NA Construction (private) Ltd as contractor for completing the work of 17 roads and to invite bids for constructing the remaining 23 roads. The other option is to retain the contractor for the entire work. The SCTL has forwarded the proposal to the state government for the final decision, which is expected on Thursday. SCTL Chief Executive Officer Vinay Goyal told TNIE that a final decision will be taken at a meeting with the chief minister.

“We have proposed to change the contractor as they did not complete the work on time. Since their contract period ended on May 31, we gave a recommendation to the government for a final call. However, we have two options right now – to retain the contractor at least to complete 17 roads which are nearing completion while the construction of other roads will be done by a new contractor after calling a tender. The next option is to retain the company for finishing the work of all roads under the corporation. As the work is stalled due to the monsoon, the decision can be taken now, “Goyal said.

The construction of the smart road in the capital had earlier tarnished the image of the government and city corporation. Since then, the corporation and ministers have openly expressed their dissatisfaction with the company.

The smart road work under the Smart City Mission project started in February last year. But, there was little progress due to pandemic, shortage of labourers and frequent rain. The plan is to upgrade 40 km of road falling under the Area Based Development (ABD) of corporation. As part of the project, all overhead utilities will be laid underground. Dedicated cycle tracks, LED streetlights and footpaths are also one of the attractive features of smart roads.

Meanwhile, the construction of smart roads, which are being built under Kerala Road Fund Board (KRFB), has also been stalled due to the monsoon. The roadsides which were dug up for utility duct have been closed to avoid flooding during monsoon. The authorities decided to cover the ducts following criticism from the public as well as the Opposition councillors.