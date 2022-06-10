STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Crackdown on cultivation of narcotic substances planned

NCORD has the district collector as chairperson and district police chief as the convener. 

Published: 10th June 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first district-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), held here on Thursday, decided to take effective steps to prevent the cultivation of ganja and other narcotic substances in the district and to organise special anti-narcotic campaigns in schools and colleges.

NCORD has been  constituted by the Union Home Ministry to intensify actions against the narcotic mafia, control proliferation of drugs and ensuring coordination of various agencies. The meeting, chaired by District Collector Navjot Khosa, discussed the various steps adopted to curb the use and smuggling of narcotic substances. The meeting also resolved to ensure better coordination between various agencies.

Campaign against narcotics will be stepped up in places where use of the banned substances is more prevalent. The meeting also discussed the need to set up more centres for counselling, de-addiction and rehabilitation. NCORD has the district collector as chairperson and district police chief as the convener. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp