Crackdown on cultivation of narcotic substances planned

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The first district-level meeting of the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD), held here on Thursday, decided to take effective steps to prevent the cultivation of ganja and other narcotic substances in the district and to organise special anti-narcotic campaigns in schools and colleges.

NCORD has been constituted by the Union Home Ministry to intensify actions against the narcotic mafia, control proliferation of drugs and ensuring coordination of various agencies. The meeting, chaired by District Collector Navjot Khosa, discussed the various steps adopted to curb the use and smuggling of narcotic substances. The meeting also resolved to ensure better coordination between various agencies.

Campaign against narcotics will be stepped up in places where use of the banned substances is more prevalent. The meeting also discussed the need to set up more centres for counselling, de-addiction and rehabilitation. NCORD has the district collector as chairperson and district police chief as the convener.