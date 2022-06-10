STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lecture on ‘How India Got Peopled’

The talk will be held at 3pm at seminar hall, Priyadarsini planetarium, PMG Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

Published: 10th June 2022 06:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 06:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breakthrough Science Society, Kerala Chapter will organise G S Padmakumar memorial lecture titled — ‘How India Got Peopled’ on Saturday. The talk will be held at 3pm at seminar hall, Priyadarsini planetarium, PMG Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The lecture is based on Tony Joseph’s book ‘Early Indians’. The second edition of the book was released in September 2021. The book tells the story of how four major waves of migrations shaped Indian demography — starting with out of Africa migrations that reached the subcontinent around 65,000 years ago. 

The talk will throw light into the recent advances in population genetics based on ancient DNA which have a lot to do with the clarity we now have about the peopling of the world, including in south Asia. Many critical questions of history that until recently had no clear and convincing answers will also be discussed. When the caste system began will also be discussed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp