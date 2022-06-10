Lecture on ‘How India Got Peopled’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Breakthrough Science Society, Kerala Chapter will organise G S Padmakumar memorial lecture titled — ‘How India Got Peopled’ on Saturday. The talk will be held at 3pm at seminar hall, Priyadarsini planetarium, PMG Junction, Thiruvananthapuram.

The lecture is based on Tony Joseph’s book ‘Early Indians’. The second edition of the book was released in September 2021. The book tells the story of how four major waves of migrations shaped Indian demography — starting with out of Africa migrations that reached the subcontinent around 65,000 years ago.

The talk will throw light into the recent advances in population genetics based on ancient DNA which have a lot to do with the clarity we now have about the peopling of the world, including in south Asia. Many critical questions of history that until recently had no clear and convincing answers will also be discussed. When the caste system began will also be discussed.