STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Uniform land allotment policy for industrial estates soon: P Rajeeve

The preparation of uniform land allotment policy for industrial estates and parks is in the final stage, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said.

Published: 10th June 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Industries Minister P Rajeeve. (File photo | EPS)

Kerala minister P Rajeeve (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preparation of uniform land allotment policy for industrial estates and parks is in the final stage, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The status report on the land in all estates and parks is ready and will be digitised. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the minister said the Central Inspection System (K-CIS) to carry out inspections at industrial units through a single platform was a success. The system has the participation of five departments. Over five lakh establishments have registered with the portal.

Statutory committees with the power of a civil court have been formed at district and state levels to resolve complaints by entrepreneurs. The government aims to facilitate the establishment of one lakh new MSMEs in the state this year. MSME clinics have been opened in all districts to clear the doubts of entrepreneurs. The meet-the-investor programme of industries department received assurance worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The government’s policy is “responsible investment, responsible industry”. The minister said the government has launched a branding exercise. It has already begun in  the handloom sector. Handloom units following quality standards set by the government will be branded as Kerala Handloom. The project management system portal of the government helps avoid delay in the implementation of projects and real-time monitoring is a success, he said. The bill to cancel 105 outdated laws is ready. All sanctions for mining are now given under e-office, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
P Rajeeve
India Matters
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch cuts economic growth forecast to 7.8 per cent; revises India rating
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
India logs 7,584 Covid cases, 24 more deaths in a day
Reethu M (in red), K V Madhu (second from right) and D S Roopkala
Meet the women behind Bengaluru's swanky Sir MV Terminal
The much-awaited celebrity wedding of actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan took place on June 9 at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram, in Chennai. It was reportedly an intimate ceremony where big names from the film industry were present. Actors Raji
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are picture of love in these wedding photos

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp