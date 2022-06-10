Uniform land allotment policy for industrial estates soon: P Rajeeve

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The preparation of uniform land allotment policy for industrial estates and parks is in the final stage, Industries Minister P Rajeeve has said. The status report on the land in all estates and parks is ready and will be digitised. Addressing mediapersons here on Thursday, the minister said the Central Inspection System (K-CIS) to carry out inspections at industrial units through a single platform was a success. The system has the participation of five departments. Over five lakh establishments have registered with the portal.

Statutory committees with the power of a civil court have been formed at district and state levels to resolve complaints by entrepreneurs. The government aims to facilitate the establishment of one lakh new MSMEs in the state this year. MSME clinics have been opened in all districts to clear the doubts of entrepreneurs. The meet-the-investor programme of industries department received assurance worth Rs 7,000 crore.

The government’s policy is “responsible investment, responsible industry”. The minister said the government has launched a branding exercise. It has already begun in the handloom sector. Handloom units following quality standards set by the government will be branded as Kerala Handloom. The project management system portal of the government helps avoid delay in the implementation of projects and real-time monitoring is a success, he said. The bill to cancel 105 outdated laws is ready. All sanctions for mining are now given under e-office, he said.