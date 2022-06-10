Valiyathura-Muttathara Road in ruins

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The potholed and waterlogged road from Valiyathura to Muttathara is turning into a nightmare for pedestrians, motorists and residents. The stretch — a key road to reach the domestic terminal of the airport, Shankumugham beach, Vettucaud and Bheemapally — has been in ruins for many years. Apart from routine maintenance, the Public Works Department (PWD) has done nothing to resolve the crisis.

Adding on to the woes is the encroachment by traders and fishmongers, says many residents. During the pandemic times, fish traders had left Valiyathura Market and relocated to the roads. According to authorities, they are refusing to move back to the market .School reopening has made the situation worse. “There is no drainage system and after every rain, the area gets waterlogged. The drain water does not recede for days. Children travelling to school are the worst affected. Traffic chaos and accidents are also a daily affair. Pedestrians are struggling because of encroachment,” says Sunil Francis, a resident. “Earlier there used to be less construction and the rainwater used to recede. Now even the byroads on residential areas are facing waterlogging,” he adds.

The intermittent heavy rains have made the condition of the road worse. The local fish market set up outside Valiyathura Market on either side of the road is functioning amid filth. “The corporation is hardly taking any effort to relocate the fishmongers inside the Valiyathura Market,” says another resident.

Though drainage pipes have been laid in the area, the Kerala Water Authority is yet to give household sewage connections to channel wastewater to the Muttathara sewage farm. According to Irene T R, Valiyathura ward councillor, the authorities are not divulging any information on the status of the project.

“They say the work was done by some private agency and refuse to give more details, which makes it difficult to follow up,” says Irene.

Residents say, the project to widen the coastal road from Poonthura to Bheemapally was announced in 1996. However, there is no progress even now. “The demand for a proper drainage system is also long pending,” says Tony Oliver, former ward councillor. Transport Minister Antony Raju has announced Rs 3.25 crore for resolving the water logging crisis at Beemapally-Poonthura, Beemapally-Valiyathura, Valiyathura-Kallumoodu Roads.

“All these roads lack outlets to release stormwater. The project involves constructing rainwater pits and interlocking roads, which would resolve the current crisis permanently. We have already tendered the work and it will take off by July or August. We have requested more funds from Nabard to do similar works,” says a senior official of PWD.