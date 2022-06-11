Crime Branch takes over missing gold probe 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The crime branch has taken over the investigation into the missing of gold ornaments from the RDO court locker. As many as 140 sovereigns belonging to 30 people went missing from the locker at Kudappanakunnu.

Inspector Azad Abdul Kalam, who had led the probe, said the initial assessment was that about 70 gold sovereigns were missing from the locker. However, the subsequent auditing revealed that 140 sovereigns have gone missing.

According to sources, of the missing 140 gold sovereigns, 30 were replaced with fake gold, hinting that the misappropriation could be an insider job. The police have so far questioned several incumbent and retired officers, who had handled the locker on various occasions.

Revenue Minister K Rajan had recommended a detailed probe on the matter. Based on this, the case was handed over to the crime branch. Apart from gold, silver ornaments and cash to the tune of Rs 50,000 also went missing. The exact quantity of silver ornaments that had gone missing is yet to be finalised.

The missing ornaments are collected as evidence in cases handled by the department from 2010 to 2019 and were reported missing during internal auditing. The ornaments were retrieved in connection with cases of unidentified dead bodies and suicides.

The incident came to light when relatives of a woman approached the court to claim back her gold ornaments that were kept in the locker. There are designated staff who are responsible for handling the locker. The police think the ornaments could have been misappropriated by current or retired staff.

