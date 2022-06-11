STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two die by suicide in separate incidents

Two people, including a minor girl, took their lives in two different incidents in Nemom on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two people, including a minor girl, took their lives in two different incidents in Nemom on Friday. Kesavan Nair, 75, and Geethu, 16, reportedly committed suicide at their residences in Santhivila. The two incidents, which were not connected, happened in the same locality. Kesavan Nair was found hanging in the terrace of his residence.

The police said he used plastic rope and hung it from the iron bar on the terrace. Nair was suffering from age-related ailments and was under mental stress because of that. The body was first spotted by his brother-in-law.Geethu, a Plus-One student of Pattom Girls HSS, reportedly committed suicide out of fear that she might score less marks in the examination. The police said the girl used a saree for hanging from the fan in her bedroom.

