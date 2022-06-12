STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

26-year-old held for attempt to murder at Menamkulam

The Kazhakootam police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a youth at Menamkulam.

Published: 12th June 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakootam police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a youth at Menamkulam. The arrested is Raj alias Unnikuttan of Menamkulam. According to police, the incident took place last Monday around 6.15pm when the victim, Satheesh Kumar was travelling to a temple on scooter. Suddenly, the suspect stopped him and hacked him using a country sword.

The suspect had a previous enmity with Satheesh as the latter had deposed against him in a police complaint with regard to the murder of Satheesh’s brother. Raj was taken into custody from a hideout at Menamkulam on Friday and the arrest was recorded on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Brace for impact: RBI, central banks flying blind
TJS George Column | Now is the time to say goodbye
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Special Report | Music, Murder, Manslaughter: Inside the Gangs of Punjab
Image of tea in a glass used for representational purposes only.
A Chennai tea kadai that has been celebrating Ilaiyaraaja's music for 30 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp