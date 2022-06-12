26-year-old held for attempt to murder at Menamkulam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kazhakootam police on Saturday arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly attempting to murder a youth at Menamkulam. The arrested is Raj alias Unnikuttan of Menamkulam. According to police, the incident took place last Monday around 6.15pm when the victim, Satheesh Kumar was travelling to a temple on scooter. Suddenly, the suspect stopped him and hacked him using a country sword.

The suspect had a previous enmity with Satheesh as the latter had deposed against him in a police complaint with regard to the murder of Satheesh’s brother. Raj was taken into custody from a hideout at Menamkulam on Friday and the arrest was recorded on Saturday.