Scale up city’s connectivity, infrastructure: Key speakers at TRIMA 2022

He said it is important to figure out what the city wants to achieve and what needs to be done for that.

Published: 13th June 2022

T Balakrishnan, former additional chief secretary, speaks at the technical session on ‘Seamless connectivity and world-class Infrastructure’ of TRIMA 2022. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Scaling up connectivity and creation of sustainable infrastructure of international standards are the vital components for the transformation of the state’s capital into an economic, healthcare, tourism, educational and technology hub, opined experts at the seminar sessions of TRIMA -2022, the annual management convention of the Trivandrum Management Association (TMA), on Sunday. 

The panellists, comprising business leaders, technocrats, administrators and planners, said an enabling infrastructure is essential to promote innovation and entrepreneurship, especially in knowledge-based enterprises for which the city holds big potential.

Setting the context for deliberations on “Seamless Connectivity and World Class Infrastructure,” former additional chief secretary T Balakrishnan said the biggest challenge concerning the development of the capital city is how to achieve the desired goals without harming clean air and water. The Outer Ring Road project is a transformational initiative for the city.

The brand-new city coming around the ring road could be well integrated with the old one without seriously altering the core urban landscape, Balakrishnan pointed out. In his keynote presentation, Raj Kalady, CEO of Pallium India and former independent director of Gwalior Smart City Development Corporation, said without inclusive infrastructure growth it will be impossible for the city to achieve the goals set out. But it is also crucial to preserve the ethos of the city while it grows.

He said it is important to figure out what the city wants to achieve and what needs to be done for that. For instance, the city has great potential to emerge as the transit hub of South Asia, provided the right infrastructure and connectivity are developed. Referring to the waste management issue, an acute pain point for the residents of the city, Kalady said finding a proper solution to the  problem was not “rocket science.” Prabhat Kumar Mahapatra, Joint President-Operations, Adani Airport Holdings Ltd and Chief Airport Officer, Adani Trivandrum Airport, said the severest constraint faced by the International Airport here is the non-availability of land needed for its expansion, which is necessary to scale up global and domestic air connectivity. 

Trivandrum Airport is however working according to a master plan to set up facilities required to impart a big thrust to the demands of the city. By 2025, the airport will have more flights and a new integrated terminal in place, Mahapatra said.

