Second ‘mite fever’ death reported in capital city 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district reported the second death due to scrubs typhus, a fever caused by larval mites, in a gap of four days.

Subitha, a 38-year-old woman from Parasuvakkal, died of the bacterial infection at Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College on Sunday morning. She was first admitted for fever in a private hospital at Neyyattinkara on June 6. She was later shifted to the medical college after her condition worsened on June 10.

Earlier, a 15-year-old girl died of scrubs typhus at Varkala. The disease is spread through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites) found in squirrels, rats and rabbits, caused by a bacteria called Orientia tsutsugamushi carried by the chiggers.

The mites from the animals get attached to grass and the bacteria find its way to the human body through chigger bites. The health department advised people to cover their body when playing or working in sand. The most common symptoms of scrub typhus include fever, headache, body aches, and sometimes rashes.

The disease becomes complicated in some people when it affects their brain and heart. Scrub typhus has similar symptoms as that of typhoid, rat fever and dengue. The disease can be treated with antibiotics.