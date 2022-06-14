STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

10 electrocuted this year in Kerala; antenna poles and GI pipes villain

As many as 10 people were electrocuted after the iron/aluminum poles used by them to pluck coconuts and fruits came into contact with the power lines so far this year.

Published: 14th June 2022 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2022 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

 An 11-year-old boy was electrocuted while he was playing near his house after he came in contact with a live wire in Sriram village at 42 Mauza locality here on Tuesday.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 10 people were electrocuted after the iron/aluminum poles used by them to pluck coconuts and fruits came into contact with the power lines so far this year. According to Kerala State Electricity Board authorities, 21 of the 41 persons who were electrocuted thus last year died instantly.V Jayaraj, KSEB chief safety commissioner who has been engaged in creating awareness among the public about the hazards of using old and abandoned antenna poles and even GI pipes for plucking fruits, says several people continue to do so.

On Friday, Appukuttan and his son Renil were electrocuted at Vizhinjam here. As Appukuttan tried to lift the rod standing on his house’s terrace to pull a bunch of coconuts, it touched an overhead 11 KV line. He got singed and on seeing his father on fire, the son rushed to the terrace but he was also electrocuted when he tried to pull Appukkuttan away.

On Sunday, in yet another incident, Vaikom native Purushothaman Nair, 62, was electrocuted while plucking mangoes in his house compound when the pole touched an 11 KV line. The board has said there has been a spurt in such cases in the past few years. In some cases,  people lost their lives, while in others, people suffered serious burns.The statistics with KSEB show that in 250 accidents reported in the last five years, 135 people lost their lives, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

A majority of the fatal incidents happened when the persons tried to pluck coconuts or fruits from their compounds near the power lines. Jayaraj told TNIE that the recent increase in cases this year is due to the ongoing fruit-bearing season.“We have been publicising short films and posters/banners highlighting the risks of plucking coconuts and fruits with the help of long iron/aluminum poles. Consumers have been asked to prune their tree branches in their properties on their own,” said Jayaraj.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSEB
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi directs govt departments and ministries to recruite 10 lakh people in next 1.5 years: PMO
Vladimir Putin(Photo | AP)
Putin's bodyguards collecting his poop, urine on foreign trips. Here's why
Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Former army officer robbed near Chennai's Manali, thief writes reason on the wall
Air India (Photo | ANI)
Air India fined Rs 10 lakh for denying boarding to passenger with tickets 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp