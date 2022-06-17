End to vellayani’s agony ?

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The long-pending demand to conserve and protect the Vellayani Lake --- the second largest freshwater lake in Kerala --- is finally becoming a reality with the irrigation department coming up with a Rs 96-crore detailed project report (DPR) to restore its image.

The minor irrigation department has submitted the DPR for technical sanction and the plan is to implement the project in three phases. The state government had granted the administrative sanction for the rejuvenation project last November. The project proposes desilting and deepening of the lake, rejuvenating its tributaries and introducing tourism activities.

Owing to rampant encroachment, the lake has shrunk considerably over the years. In 1973, it spread across 558.93 hectares while a geospatial study has shown that it has shrunk to 222 hectares now. In the past, several efforts were made by various local bodies in association with NGOs to remove weeds, but failed. Weed growth and invasive alien species that threaten the native aquatic flora are still a major issue.

Phase I to cost Rs 50 crore

An official said the first phase of the revival project will cost around Rs 50 crore. A senior official with the minor irrigation department told TNIE that the technical sanction for the project is expected in three-four weeks. “We will invite a global bid. We expect experienced and financially strong players to execute the project,” said the official.

The department has completed the preliminary studies and investigation to launch the first phase. “It will take at least one year to complete phase I, which covers the area from the inception of the lake to Kakkamoola reach. The second and third phase will begin only after that,” said the official. The work includes construction of protection wall, geotextile fencing and rejuvenation of the main tributaries.

“The first phase will cover more than 60% of the area of the lake. We have asked the tourism department to come up with proposals to be included in the DPR. There is still time as those proposals can be implemented during phase III. We have included a cycle track too in the project,” said the official.

Encroachment is rampant, but the revenue department is yet to initiate steps to demarcate the lake’s boundaries. “It is crucial for the project’s implementation. We had placed the request soon after getting the administrative sanction, but the revenue department is yet to act,” the official added.

As per the estimate, the authorities will also have to reclaim around 500 acres of submerged land, owned by around 750 private parties. Officials said the government will have to spend at least `400 crore on compensation alone.

Waste dumping

Garbage dumping and weed growth have further deteriorated the condition of the lake, which acts as the prime water source of Kalliyoor and Venganoor grama panchayats and the Thiruvallam division of the city corporation. The Kerala Water Authority relies on the lake while implementing multiple drinking water projects at Vellayani for supply including to Vizhinjam. Recently, the irrigation department’s mechanical wing was engaged to remove hyacinth from the lake to improve water quality.

“The city corporation is allotting funds to clean up the lake. The work has been put on hold due to rain. Weed accumulation will be more after the rain,” said an official with the mechanical wing. Kalliyoor grama panchayat president K K Chandu Krishna said the panchayat has made a few recommendations which it wants to be included in the DPR. “Cleaning has been happening for a while but the lake continues to be in a poor condition. We need a more comprehensive plan. We had held a meeting with the MLA. We have also asked the authorities to include flood-prone areas surrounding the lake in the DPR. Strengthening of canals should also be incorporated. More meetings are expected to be held,” said Chandu Krishna.

