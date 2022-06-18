STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central probe: Nexus between CPM, BJP evident, says Benny Behanan

 MP Benny Behanan has said that the Union government is adopting double standards while investigating cases against politicians from Opposition parties.

Benny Behanan

MP Benny Behanan (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: MP Benny Behanan has said that the Union government is adopting double standards while investigating cases against politicians from Opposition parties. He alleged that BJP is offering protection to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and simultaneously unleashing Central agencies to probe baseless allegations against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi.  

“Central agencies have not done any investigation against Pinarayi in the wake of revelations by Swapna Suresh in the gold smuggling case. The BJP uses Enforcement Directorate to protect some people and at the same time uses the same agency to frame others. The BJP - CPM nexus is evident from this,” he said.

