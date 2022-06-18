STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Distribution of salary begins in KSRTC

Ending uncertainties over salary payment, the KSRTC has started the distribution from Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ending uncertainties over salary payment, the KSRTC has started the distribution from Friday. The salary distribution will be completed in multiple days. The decision was made amidst protest from various trade unions including those affiliated to the ruling party. 

The management will depend on overdraft facility to find money for completing the salary distribution. It has asked the government for Rs 35 crore in addition to the Rs 30 crore already provided. Transport minister Antony Raju had said that the conductors and drivers will get their salaries from Friday. “The uncertainty in salary is not a good situation. However, we are taking steps to overcome the financial crisis. As KSRTC generates more revenue, we will be able to reduce the dependence on government aid,” he said. 

