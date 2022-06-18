STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Entertainment tax exemption given for ‘Divorce’ and ‘Nishiddho’

The decision was taken at the request of KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun. Rs 3 crore was sanctioned for the production of the two films by women directors in the 2019-20 budget.

Published: 18th June 2022 02:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 02:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Excise minister MV Govindan

Kerala Local Self-Government Minister MV Govindan (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: LSG department minister M V Govindan announced that entertainment tax exemption has been given to the movies, ‘Divorce’ and ‘Nishiddho.’ Both the films were produced by the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) on behalf of the government.

The decision was taken at the request of KSFDC chairman Shaji N Karun. `3 crore was sanctioned for the production of the two films by women directors in the 2019-20 budget. The production was done availing the technical facilities of Chithranjali Studio. ‘Divorce’ will hit the theatres on June 24 and ‘Nishiddho’ in late July. The government also had recently waived the entertainment tax on the film ‘Mahi.’

