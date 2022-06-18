Manaveeyam Sangeetholsavam: Sway along for laughter, tears and nature

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city is all set to witness a one-of-a-kind music show on June 21 as three bands take to the shores of Shanghumugham and sing for laughter, tears, and nature. Manaveeyam Sangeetholsavam, curated by the collective ‘Humans of World’, is an attempt to bring together the masses through music and discuss ecological issues such as climate change.

“Before Covid, we organised a music festival titled ‘Concentration Camp’ at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which is a hub of cultural activities. So the initial idea was to hold it there. But we couldn’t get permission, so we shifted to Muthuchippi Park under DTPC,” says Devan Narayanan, the lead vocalist and bass drummer of Mooted Roots and co-founder of Humans of World.

“Music is all about communication and connecting with people belonging to all facets. We feel that everyone should be able to experience music and so entry is free. There are a lot of festivals happening but all that is being priced. We don’t want classified entry, hence, we are making it free of cost.”

The second official music festival being planned by Humans of World features three bands — The Indian Joint (alt-rock), Mooted Roots (Malayalam metal) and Voice of Manaveeyam (percussion ensemble).

The show, which is themed on the environment, will see the distribution of over 1,000 saplings and will have talks on climate change and global warming.

“We also intend to speak about the many issues plaguing nature,” says Devan. “So holding the festival on the beach is symbolic and in line with the core idea of our band Mooted Roots.” The show will be open to the public. Music should be free for everyone to enjoy and connect with, the organisers say.

Venue: Muthuchippi Park, Shanghumugham

Time: 3pm, June 21