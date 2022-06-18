STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Manaveeyam Sangeetholsavam: Sway along for laughter, tears and nature

The city is all set to witness a one-of-a-kind music show on June 21 as three bands take to the shores of Shanghumugham and sing for laughter, tears, and nature.

Published: 18th June 2022 02:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 02:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The city is all set to witness a one-of-a-kind music show on June 21 as three bands take to the shores of Shanghumugham and sing for laughter, tears, and nature. Manaveeyam Sangeetholsavam, curated by the collective ‘Humans of World’, is an attempt to bring together the masses through music and discuss ecological issues such as climate change.

“Before Covid, we organised a music festival titled ‘Concentration Camp’ at Manaveeyam Veedhi, which is a hub of cultural activities. So the initial idea was to hold it there. But we couldn’t get permission, so we shifted to Muthuchippi Park under DTPC,” says Devan Narayanan, the lead vocalist and bass drummer of Mooted Roots and co-founder of Humans of World.

“Music is all about communication and connecting with people belonging to all facets. We feel that everyone should be able to experience music and so entry is free. There are a lot of festivals happening but all that is being priced. We don’t want classified entry, hence, we are making it free of cost.” 

The second official music festival being planned by Humans of World features three bands — The Indian Joint (alt-rock), Mooted Roots (Malayalam metal) and Voice of Manaveeyam (percussion ensemble). 
The show, which is themed on the environment, will see the distribution of over 1,000 saplings and will have talks on climate change and global warming.

“We also intend to speak about the many issues plaguing nature,” says Devan. “So holding the festival on the beach is symbolic and in line with the core idea of our band Mooted Roots.” The show will be open to the public. Music should be free for everyone to enjoy and connect with, the organisers say.

Venue: Muthuchippi Park, Shanghumugham
Time: 3pm, June 21

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Humans of World Manaveeyam Sangeetholsavam
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp