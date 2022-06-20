Union Minister V Muraleedharan to lead International Yoga Day fete

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday in the capital. The celebrations will be organised at the east entrance (‘kizhakkenada’) of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. It is one of the 75 special venues selected by the Union government for the celebration of Yoga day on the 75th year of independence in the country.

The minister will address the function at 6am followed by yoga practice. At the venue, there will be a live telecast of Yoga day programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mysore. Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of External Affairs have jointly organised Yoga Day celebrations at Indian Embassies abroad.

The event, named ‘Guardian Ring’ starts in Japan at 3am. It concludes with Yoga day events from the United States and Canada. The ‘Guardian Ring’, based on the concept ‘One Sun, One Earth’, promotes the unity of yoga. Ministry of External Affairs said it will spread the message of unity and goodwill to the world. 75 members of the Union Cabinet will attend yoga classes at 75 selected venues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar will be part of celebrations at Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar Temple complex in Nashik and Purana Qila in Delhi, respectively.