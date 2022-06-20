STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Union Minister V Muraleedharan to lead International Yoga Day fete

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday in the capital.

Published: 20th June 2022 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2022 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister V Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan will lead the 8th International Yoga Day celebrations on Tuesday in the capital. The celebrations will be organised at the east entrance (‘kizhakkenada’) of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple. It is one of the 75 special venues selected by the Union government for the celebration of Yoga day on the 75th year of independence in the country.

The minister will address the function at 6am followed by yoga practice. At the venue, there will be a live telecast of Yoga day programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Mysore. Ministry of AYUSH and Ministry of External Affairs have jointly organised Yoga Day celebrations at Indian Embassies abroad.

The event, named ‘Guardian Ring’ starts in Japan at 3am. It concludes with Yoga day events from the United States and Canada. The ‘Guardian Ring’, based on the concept ‘One Sun, One Earth’, promotes the unity of yoga. Ministry of External Affairs said it will spread the message of unity and goodwill to the world. 75 members of the Union Cabinet will attend yoga classes at 75 selected venues. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and External Affairs Minister S Jayashankar will be part of celebrations at Jyotirlinga Trimbakeshwar Temple complex in Nashik and Purana Qila in Delhi, respectively.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Muraleedharan
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Acting local and thinking global, India makes a push for accessible tourism
Infra and equipment: Line of Actual Control gets vigorous focus
Captain Rupam Das rescues people stranded in flooded areas in Assam | Express
Own family stuck, Army officer praised for continuing rescue work in Assam flood situation
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)

Gehlot gains ‘high stature’ in Congress with Rajya Sabha victory, protests
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp