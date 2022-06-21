Jilted lover kills 18-year-old woman, hangs self at Pazhavila

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 18-year-old woman was reportedly smothered to death by her jilted lover, who later died by suicide by hanging at Pazhavila in Pangode police station limits on Sunday night. According to the police, Unnikuttan, 21, of Keezhayikonam had been living near the house of Sumi, 18, of Pazhavila for the last few years.

Local sources said Sumi was found lying in a rubber estate, while Unnikuttan was found hanging from a rubber tree. The police said Sumi’s death was due to asphyxiation and it is suspected that Unnikuttan had killed her before taking his own life.

The sources said the two were distant relatives and had an affair. They recently broke up following which Unnikuttan had physically hurt her on a few occasions as he suspected that Sumi had another affair.



The two had fights over this and even tried to take their lives recently. Sumi had attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills in excess, while Unnikuttan had sliced his wrist. However, the two managed to survive. On Sunday night, Unnikuttan called Sumi out of her house around 9pm. Sumi’s family launched a search after she failed to return. It was during the search that the bodies were found.