STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Jilted lover kills 18-year-old woman, hangs self at Pazhavila

The sources said the two were distant relatives and had an affair.

Published: 21st June 2022 05:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2022 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

dead body child death murder corpse

Express Illustration

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A 18-year-old woman was reportedly smothered to death by her jilted lover, who later died by suicide by hanging at Pazhavila in Pangode police station limits on Sunday night. According to the police, Unnikuttan, 21, of Keezhayikonam had been living near the house of Sumi, 18, of Pazhavila for the last few years. 

Local sources said Sumi was found lying in a rubber estate, while Unnikuttan was found hanging from a rubber tree. The police said Sumi’s death was due to asphyxiation and it is suspected that Unnikuttan had killed her before taking his own life.    

The sources said the two were distant relatives and had an affair. They recently broke up following which Unnikuttan had physically hurt her on a few occasions as he suspected that Sumi had another affair.  

The two had fights over this and even tried to take their lives recently. Sumi had attempted suicide by taking sleeping pills in excess, while Unnikuttan had sliced his wrist. However, the two managed to survive. On Sunday night, Unnikuttan called Sumi out of her house around 9pm. Sumi’s family launched a search after she failed to return. It was during the search that the bodies were found. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. (Photo | ANI video screengrab)
We are upset with NCP, Congress style of functioning, have no complaints against Sena chief: Rebel MLAs
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | PTI)
BJP eyes to trounce SP in UP strongholds
BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Youth anger may cost BJP dear in Himachal
Image used for representstionsl purpose only. (File Photo)
Allahabad High Court transfers 619 judicial officers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp