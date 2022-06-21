NHAI, police spar over opening of Kovalam-Mukkola road for traffic

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The NH-66 bypass in the district has turned into a death trap owing to improper traffic planning. On Monday, a man was run over by a tipper lorry at Enchakkal junction which is still a bottleneck for motorists.The flyover proposed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) remains a non-starter. On Sunday, two youths who were racing were killed after their bikes collided on the Kovalam-Mukkola road which is yet to be opened for traffic.

The NHAI and Kovalam police have been at loggerheads for some time over opening of the completed road from Kovalam junction. NHAI authorities said that the road has been blocked at the junction by the police for a long time and this has led the youths to perform bike racing and stunts on the almost empty road. Though NHAI had tried to reopen it, the police prevented it citing recurring accidents, NHAI sources said. However, the police said it is the responsibility of NHAI to open the road.

“As the road is wide, bike riders tend to race through the bypass at Akkulam-Thampuranmukku stretch and Kovalam-Mukkola stretch. Racing enthusiasts have even started a WhatsApp group to share details of racing and stunts on the stretch. In addition, the development of Enchakkal junction is a long-standing demand. Nothing has been done in this regard and traffic congestion and accidents occur here regularly,” said Santhosh Kumar P, a social activist. The construction of the flyover at Enchakkal on NH-66 bypass is likely to be delayed as the regional office of NHAI is yet to submit the estimate prepared as part of a detailed project report (DPR) to the headquarters.

The tender for the project can be floated only after the approval is received. According to an NHAI official, the bypass was built as per the standards of Indian Road Congress (IRC) and the NHAI will find a solution at the earliest to avoid the bottleneck at Enchakkal junction.

“As far as the Kovalam-Mukkola road is concerned, it was closed by the police. Once NHAI tried to open it. But police intervened and closed it again saying that the traffic cannot be allowed here. Accidents happen here as the road is lying closed. Since traffic on the stretch is less, the youths find it an ideal place for racing. Kovalam MLA M Vincent once tried to open it but the police prevented the move,” said P Pradeep, project director, NHAI.

Currently, the road is being used only by a few people as the road from Kovalam is closed for a while now. Despite restrictions on travel, many vehicles enter the road from service roads. Moreover, autorickshaw and taxi drivers park their vehicles and use the starting point of the road at Kovalam as an autorickshaw and taxi stand.

Meanwhile, city police commissioner G Sparjan Kumar told TNIE that it is the responsibility of NHAI to complete the road work and open the Kovalam-Mukkola stretch for traffic. “NHAI cannot blame the police. The police might have closed it as the work has not been completed there. Then, we cannot allow people to travel on the road as it could lead to accidents. Not only this stretch, many junctions on the bypass, including Enchakkal, are not designed properly. This has led to accidents. However, the police will come up with a solution soon,” he said.

BIKE RIDER DIES IN MISHAP AT ENCHAKKAL

T’Puram: A 58- year-old man died in an accident after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a tipper lorry on Monday morning. The deceased is Mohanan, a resident of Thekkathil veedu, Punnakkalthope, Chackai. The Fort police have registered a case in connection with the accident. According to police, the accident took place around 8.30am when Mohanan was going to his house at Vallakadavu side from West Fort while the lorry was going to Kovalam fro m Kazhakootam. The vehicles halted at a traffic signal at Enchakkal. When the signal turned green, Mohanan moved forward resulting in a collision with the lorry. Though the passers-by took him to a medical college hospital, his life could not be saved. The body has been handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination, the police said.