Pinarayi to open Kerala-level International Yoga Day event

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state is all set to observe the eighth International Yoga Day on Tuesday. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan will inaugurate the yoga demonstration organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra at 8.30am in Raj Bhavan. The state-level inauguration will be done by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at 7.45am through a video conference.

Transport Minister Antony Raju will preside over and Health Minister Veena George will deliver the keynote address. General Education Minister V Sivankutty will also participate. Veena George, in a statement, said the importance of yoga in health care, curing diseases and providing wellness to the people has attracted international attention. ‘Yoga for Humanity’ is the message of this year’s yoga day.

“Therapies developed in conjunction with yoga and various treatment programmes are very effective in the field of healthcare. Currently, there are more than 300 yoga training centres in Kerala under the state government,” the statement said.