Three youths drown in separate incidents near Varkala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three youths drowned in three separate incidents in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday after they ventured into the sea despite warnings. The first incident occurred around 2.30pm when a 24-year-old dentist from Coimbatore drowned at Odayam beach in Varkala.

The deceased is Ajay Vignesh. His friend Bala Sivaraman, a software engineer from Coimbatore, was rescued. He has been shifted to Sivagiri Mission Hospital at Varkala and his condition is stable. The police said that Ajay and Bala ventured into the sea reportedly ignoring the warning of lifeguards. The lifeguards managed to rescue Bala. They later recovered Ajay’s body.

The second incident occurred around 5pm when a 30-year-old man drowned at Kappil beach near Varkala. The deceased is Maheen of Alamcode. He had reached Kappil with seven of his friends for a weekend getaway. He was swept away by undercurrents as he ventured into the sea. His body was later recovered by lifeguards.

The third incident occurred around 6.30pm when a 29-year-old youth from Raghunanthapuram drowned at Papanasam beach. The deceased is Ajeesh. He ventured into the sea for a bath along with his friend. He went deep into the sea but was swept by strong waves and eventually drowned. His body was also recovered by the lifeguards.