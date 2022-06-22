STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pinarayi harps on yoga’s international significance

Says ‘Yoga for Humanity’ aims at providing better health and mental well-being to the most backward sections of society

Published: 22nd June 2022 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2022 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

Health Minister Veena George performs yoga along with schoolchildren during the state-level inauguration of International Yoga Day at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo| Vincent Pulickal)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Regular exercise with good eating habits are essential for staying healthy, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday, during the state-level inauguration of 8th International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations organised by the AYUSH department here. “The international significance of yoga is that it energises body and mind. It can provide complete well-being and balance. It also plays a major role in controlling lifestyle ailments as it stimulates and activates vital organs of the body,” Pinarayi said while delivering a special message online at the event held at Central Stadium. Health Minister Veena George inaugurated the function.

On this year’s IDY motto – Yoga for Humanity – Pinarayi said it aimed at providing better health and mental well being through yoga to the most backward sections of society. “I hope you are able to work towards the goal,” he said. 

Yoga day at Raj Bhavan
Governor Arif Mohammed Khan inaugurated the state-level IDY celebrations organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan (NYKS), Kerala Zone, at the Raj Bhavan. He led the yoga sessions – handled by trainers Anand Narayan and Rajalekshmi – with the Raj Bhavan staff and NYKS members, which included students.  

Observance by armed forces 
Various units of armed forces in the state also celebrated IDY with enthusiasm. This year’s yoga day programmes were integrated with events under “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate 75 years of independence. Governor Arif Mohammad Khan took part in yoga sessions with cadets of 3, Kerala Battalion at the Raj Bhavan. Members of the Indian Coast Guard Station (ICGS) Vizhinjam held several activities to mark the day. Special yoga session was attended by ICGS officers and personnel. One of the special sessions was inaugurated by Commandant Sreekumar G, Station Commander, ICGS Vizhinjam. Special sessions were also conducted onboard ICG Ship C-441 and ICG Ship C-427 berthed at Vizhinjam harbour.

The Inspectorate of Naval Armaments, Karakulam, celebrated IDY at sports turf in theThiruvananthapuram coastal area. Personnel from the unit and naval veterans from the Thiruvananthapuram area took part in yoga demonstrations.  Pangode Military Station also held yoga sessions on the day. Soldiers and their families took part. Sainik School, Kazhakoottam, held yoga sessions for cadets and staff on the school premises. 

Technopark celebrates IDY
Yoga training was held at  Bhavani Atrium in Technopark from 8.45am to 10am to mark IDY. Fr Joseph and Rajalakshmi, representatives of Sahrdaya Atma Yoga Academy, led the training. Employees of firms like Softnotions Technologies, Tata Elxsi, EY  and others attended. 

Yoga day at LNCPE 
The Lakshmibai National College of Physical Education under Sports Authority of India (SAI-LNCPE), Thiruvananthapuram, celebrated IDY with around 300 students, athletes, trainees, faculty members, coaches and staff taking part in a mass yoga demonstration at the SAI LNCPE Athletics stadium. 

