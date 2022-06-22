Smooth landings ahead at Trivandrum airport

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now landing a flight during turbulent weather conditions isn’t rocket science. With the commissioning of an advanced Category-1 Approach Lighting System (ALS) on Runway 32, the Thiruvananthapuram airport can ensure smooth landing of flights during inclement weather conditions.

“The focus is on having an all-weather airport. Even during the flood in 2018, we were able to land flights here. However, there was a technical issue. Now, it will turn into one of the finest runways,” said an official at the airport.

An approach lighting system consists of a series of strategically placed lights extending outward. It serves as a guide to pilots and plays a crucial role, especially during bad weather. New ALS allows pilots to safely land even if the visibility is down to 550m, said an official. This reduces the need for flight diversion due to poor visibility.