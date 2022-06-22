STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Students’ ventures can address unemployment’

The initiative seeks to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students and the academic fraternity in educational institutions across the state. 

Higher Education Minister R Bindu delivering the inaugural address during the felicitation ceremony organised by KSUM to honour the winners of Idea Fest 2021 at Technopark. (Photo | Express)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The entrepreneurial spirit of students should be fostered through timely guidance and practical knowledge as it can effectively address unemployment in the state, Higher Education Minister R Bindu said on Tuesday. 

“Through their innovative ideas and enterprises, students can also contribute to Kerala’s efforts towards becoming a knowledge economy,” Bindu said after inaugurating the felicitation ceremony organised by Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) to honour winners of the Idea Fest 2021 on the Technopark campus. 
Idea Fest 2021 is KSUM’s initiative to identify student innovators and techno-entrepreneurs from campuses through its IEDC (Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre) scheme. The initiative seeks to promote innovation and entrepreneurship among students and the academic fraternity in educational institutions across the state. 

Teams behind 68 ideas that were shortlisted by an expert panel from a total of 681 ideas were felicitated at the function, which also saw eight colleges getting IEDC accreditation based on their performance from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2021. Noting the importance of experiential learning, Bindu said besides classroom activities, it is vital to conceive skill development programmes for students to kindle their creativity. 

She said skill training is provided to students through various projects by realising the requirements of different industries. “We have to bring down the skill gap to make progress. The government is ready to provide full support to skill training programmes,” Bindu said. 
 

