Award for Nishiddho at OIFFA 

The film written and directed by Tara Ramanujan, received the recognition at the online film festival which was held from June 14 to 18. 

Published: 23rd June 2022 07:18 AM

A still from Nishiddho

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Nishiddho (Forbidden), the first film produced by Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) as part of the state government’s pioneering project to support aspiring women directors, bagged the Best Feature Film award at the Ottawa Indian Film Festival Awards (OIFFA). 

The film written and directed by Tara Ramanujan, received the recognition at the online film festival which was held from June 14 to 18. 

Around 14 feature films and five short films were screened in OIFFA. Nishiddho is one of the two films produced by KSFDC under the government’s project to support aspiring women directors. The film had also bagged the second-best film award in the 52nd Kerala State Film Awards.

