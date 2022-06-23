STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Muraleedharan meets Ashwini Vaishnaw on Nemom project

The project was envisaged so as to reduce the crowd at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and Kochu Veli Satellite Terminal.

K Muraleedharan.

K Muraleedharan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan has urged Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to reconsider the Centre’s decision to scrap Nemom Coach Terminal Development Project which was announced in the 2011-12 and 2018-19 Central budgets. 

He demanded this at a meeting held at the Union railway minister’s office in New Delhi.When Piyush Goel was the Union railway minister, he laid the foundation stone for the project at Nemom. But now the project has been scrapped without informing the stakeholders. The project was envisaged so as to reduce the crowd at the Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station and Kochu Veli Satellite Terminal.

“Rs 77.3 crore was earmarked for the Nemom project in the 2018-19 general budget. Five stabling lines were envisaged in the first stage of the project. Hence, I urged the Union railway minister to reconsider the project. He informed that a favourable step will be taken if the state government gives a detailed project report to him”, he said.

