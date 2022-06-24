STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Artistic Tales woven in jute

The ongoing fair at Vazhuthacaud is a must-visit for those who love eco-friendly products directly from the artisans

Published: 24th June 2022 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM :  On July 1, the ban on single-use plastic will come into force in the city. If you plan to replace your shopping bag made of plastic, the ongoing Jute Fair at Sri Mulam Club is the place to visit. A set of beautifully designed, stylish shopping bags is on display at the fair organised by the National Jute Board. 

The jute beauties are not confined to shopping bags alone. A wide selection of wall hangings, home textiles, ornaments, gift articles, footwear, etc is also on display at the exhibition that will conclude on June 24. ‘’We have organised this event to promote eco-friendly jute products. The exhibition will pave the way for the entrepreneurs to promote their business and directly engage with the customers. We are also expecting export orders,” said T Ayyapan, Deputy Director of the National Jute Board.

A total of 22 Jute entrepreneurs from across the country are showcasing environmental-friendly jute consumer products at the fair. ‘’The products are completely eco-friendly and manufactured with a mix of jute and cotton, which makes it stronger’’, said Ayyapan. Affordable pricing is another attraction. The Jute bags are priced at Rs 150 to Rs 300, while the range of footwear costs from Rs 300 to Rs 1,500. 

Sameer Banerjee, who runs the jute product manufacturing company in Kolkata, said, ‘’Many people have not even heard about the jute footwear. The sales are just picking up. As people are now concerned about the environment and adopting eco-friendly products, I think the sales will pick up in the coming days.”

The fair has bestowed a ray of hope on many entrepreneurs who have witnessed a lacklustre business in the past two years due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Padma Priya, who runs her venture from Pollachi in Tamilnadu, said, ‘’The pandemic and continued lockdowns had stalled our business activities completely. Nonetheless, in the past six months, we are getting orders. The business is slowly getting back to normal”.The exhibition will be open to the public for free from 10am to 8pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp