Artistic Tales woven in jute

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On July 1, the ban on single-use plastic will come into force in the city. If you plan to replace your shopping bag made of plastic, the ongoing Jute Fair at Sri Mulam Club is the place to visit. A set of beautifully designed, stylish shopping bags is on display at the fair organised by the National Jute Board.

The jute beauties are not confined to shopping bags alone. A wide selection of wall hangings, home textiles, ornaments, gift articles, footwear, etc is also on display at the exhibition that will conclude on June 24. ‘’We have organised this event to promote eco-friendly jute products. The exhibition will pave the way for the entrepreneurs to promote their business and directly engage with the customers. We are also expecting export orders,” said T Ayyapan, Deputy Director of the National Jute Board.

A total of 22 Jute entrepreneurs from across the country are showcasing environmental-friendly jute consumer products at the fair. ‘’The products are completely eco-friendly and manufactured with a mix of jute and cotton, which makes it stronger’’, said Ayyapan. Affordable pricing is another attraction. The Jute bags are priced at Rs 150 to Rs 300, while the range of footwear costs from Rs 300 to Rs 1,500.

Sameer Banerjee, who runs the jute product manufacturing company in Kolkata, said, ‘’Many people have not even heard about the jute footwear. The sales are just picking up. As people are now concerned about the environment and adopting eco-friendly products, I think the sales will pick up in the coming days.”

The fair has bestowed a ray of hope on many entrepreneurs who have witnessed a lacklustre business in the past two years due to the pandemic and lockdowns. Padma Priya, who runs her venture from Pollachi in Tamilnadu, said, ‘’The pandemic and continued lockdowns had stalled our business activities completely. Nonetheless, in the past six months, we are getting orders. The business is slowly getting back to normal”.The exhibition will be open to the public for free from 10am to 8pm.