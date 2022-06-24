Massive seizure of banned plastic products costs a fortune for Corp

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a huge crackdown, the health wing of the city corporation on Wednesday seized around 6,181 kilogram of banned plastic and single-use disposable items from a godown and wholesale shop at the Chalai market.

However, storing and disposing of seized products has turned into a major headache for the civic body. The special squad seized around 13 lakh disposable cups, tonnes of thermocol and banned plastic straws from the shops, a senior official with the health wing said.

It is learnt the corporation will now have to spend Rs 10 per kg to dispose of the seized products. More than Rs 6 lakh is required for their disposal, said the health wing official. “We have already prepared the mahazar and more action will be initiated against the violators and a closure notice served soon.

The corporation secretary will be holding a hearing next week to fix the punishment. As per the Environmental Act, it’s a punishable offence with up to five years imprisonment and Rs 1 lakh fine. The trade licence will also be suspended,” the official said. The civic authorities are planning to shred the plastic and use it for tarring.

“The seized products will have to be baled and sent for disposal to cement factories. The fee for baling will be collected from the violator,” the official pointed out. Meanwhile, a senior official said the corporation is set to continue with special drives to free the market of banned plastics.

“Strict action will be taken against violators. The issue is that banned products continue to be available on a large scale in our markets. Only premium shops have switched over to ecofriendly products. Also, the market is flooded with fake compostable carry bags and other products,” the official said. The corporation has seized 8,481 kilogram of banned plastic products since March 2022.