Plus-II exam fiasco calls for more transparency in process

Sovi Vidyadharan By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The controversy over the Plus Two chemistry examination and the huge drop in A+ grades in the subject has once again brought the question paper setting process and the finalisation of the valuation scheme under the scanner. A section of higher secondary teachers have alleged irregularities in the process and have demanded that question setters and teachers involved in scheme finalisation should not be chosen on the basis of political affiliation.

According to S Manoj, of the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association, the secrecy associated with the question paper setting process is being grossly misused. “For the past few years, no formal notification has been issued inviting applications from senior teachers to set the question paper. The question setters are mostly chosen on the basis of their proximity to the ruling dispensation,” he alleged.

While preparing the valuation scheme for the chemistry examination this year, senior teachers who were initially involved in the process had pointed out that the answer key prepared by the question setter would lead to a student losing up to 18 marks. Surprisingly, the teachers who pointed out the anomaly were subjected to disciplinary action. Disregarding their opinion, an ‘expert committee’ involving teachers, mostly affiliated to a pro-Left teachers’ association, were selected to prepare a revised scheme of valuation.

“As part of a face-saving exercise, the expert committee covered up the anomalies in the question paper. Finally, it was the students who bore the impact as A+ grades in chemistry dropped by over half compared to the previous year and the number of students who failed in the subject also shot up,” pointed out a higher secondary teacher.

Interestingly, the same members of the pro-Left ‘expert committee’ who ‘whitewashed’ the controversial chemistry question paper have reportedly been chosen for scheme finalisation of the Plus One exam in the subject as well. The move, according to sources, is to ensure that any flaw in the question paper and scheme of valuation does not come out in the open.

“According to the higher secondary examination manual, weightage should be given for seniority and academic excellence while choosing teachers to finalise the valuation scheme. However, a closer look at the teachers chosen for the scheme finalisation of Plus One chemistry examination shows that this condition has been thrown to the winds,” pointed out a source.

“Such actions not only undermine the credibility of the examination system but also hamper the academic prospects of lakhs of state-syllabus students. It is high time the general education department put an end to the selection of teachers to key processes on the basis of their political affiliation,” demanded K M Abhijith, KSU state president.

SHROUDED IN SECRECY?