Supply of drinking water to be disrupted in various parts of Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Due to maintenance work in the Kerala Water Authority drinking water connection in Karamana region, water supply will be disrupted in several areas in the capital city on Friday from 1pm to Saturday 9am.

The areas that will be affected are Vellayambalam-Sasthamangalam road, Observatory Hills, Palayam, Vanchiyoor, General Hospital, Anayara, Karikkakam, Veli, Vettucaud, Pettah, Chackai, Nandavanam, Vazhuthacaud, Thycaud, Valiyasala, Jagathy, MG Road, PMG, Pattom, Goureesapattom, Mulavana, Oottukuzhy, Statue, Manjalikulam Road, Ayurveda College, Kaudiar, Ambalammukku, Oolanpara, Pipinmoodu, PTP Nagar, Maruthankuzhy, Kanjirampara, Pangode, Vattiyoorkavu, Nettayam, Mukkola, Vazhayila, Vettikonam, Moonnamoodu, Manalayam, Manikanteshwaram, Kachani, Vazhottukonam, Mannarakonam, Melethumele, CPT, Thozhuvancode, Arappura, Kodunganoor, Elipode, Kundamankadavu, Kulasekharam, Thirumala, Valiyavila, Punnakkamughal, Nedungad, Kalady, Neeramankara, Karumam, Vellayani, Maruthoorkadavu, Melamkode, Melarannoor, Kaimanam, Killipalam, Pappanamcode, Nemom, Estate, Sathyan Nagar, Attakulangara, Manacaud, Kuriyathi, Attukal, Chiramukku, Valiyathura, Shanghumugham, Poonthura, Beemapally and its suburbs, Thiruvallam, Punchakkari and Poonkulam ward.