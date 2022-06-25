Elaborate arrangements to be made for Karkidaka vavu bali in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa has said that elaborate arrangements will be made at major ‘balitharpan’ centres across the district for the Karkidaka vavu bali ritual this year. This year, the ritual will be held on July 28.

The collector also directed various departments to make arrangements at Shankhumugham, Thiruvallam, Varkala, Aruvipuram and Aruvikkara for the smooth conduct of the ritual. She said arrangements should be made at balitharpan centres anticipating heavy rush of participants. She was speaking at a review meeting held at the collectorate conference hall to assess the preparations in this regard on Friday.

Tahsildars, devaswom and police should conduct joint inspections at Shankhumukham and Varkala. Separate control rooms should be set up for the police, revenue, fire and health departments. Notice boards containing phone numbers and instructions for contact in case of emergency should be placed at various locations at balitharpan centres. Warning boards should be put up in areas of rivers and sea. KSRTC will run special services to all major centres.

Special inspections

The Department of Food Safety should conduct special inspections at shops at balitharpan centres, the

collector said.