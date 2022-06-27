Ghana youth arrested for supplying drugs to Kerala peddlers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Ghana native who supplied costly synthetic drugs to Kerala-based peddlers was nabbed by Karunagappally police from Bengaluru. Christian Udo, a 27-year-old man, was arrested by the cops on the basis of information they had collated during the probe on seizure of 5.9 grams of MDMA from a youth, Gopu, last month, at Karunagappally.

Christian Udo

The probe on Gopu’s connections led the police to Ajith, Rameez and Faizal, who were wholesale dealers of synthetic drugs in the state. Further investigation conducted by the cops in Bengaluru led them to Kollam native Althaf and Palakkad native Anvar, who kept open the supply route of drugs to the state. The extent of the racket was so wide and Karunagappally police seized 200 grams of the contraband from the city limits alone in the last month.

The police sources said many students from Kerala and other countries, who reach Bengaluru for studies, were acting as middlemen in drug deals. On the basis of this information, the police kept up surveillance on wholesalers who regularly supplied drugs to Kerala buyers, which culminated in the arrest of Udo. He was produced before the local court and remanded to judicial custody.