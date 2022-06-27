STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ghana youth arrested for supplying drugs to Kerala peddlers

The police sources said many students from Kerala and other countries, who reach Bengaluru for studies, were acting as middlemen in drug deals.

Published: 27th June 2022 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 02:22 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Ghana native who supplied costly synthetic drugs to Kerala-based peddlers was nabbed by Karunagappally police from Bengaluru. Christian Udo, a 27-year-old man, was arrested by the cops on the basis of information they had collated during the probe on seizure of 5.9 grams of MDMA from a youth, Gopu, last month, at Karunagappally.

Christian Udo

The probe on Gopu’s connections led the police to Ajith, Rameez and Faizal, who were wholesale dealers of synthetic drugs in the state. Further investigation conducted by the cops in Bengaluru led them to Kollam native Althaf and Palakkad native Anvar, who kept open the supply route of drugs to the state. The extent of the racket was so wide and Karunagappally police seized 200 grams of the contraband from the city limits alone in the last month.

The police sources said many students from Kerala and other countries, who reach Bengaluru for studies, were acting as middlemen in drug deals. On the basis of this information, the police kept up surveillance on wholesalers who regularly supplied drugs to Kerala buyers, which culminated in the arrest of Udo. He was produced before the local court and remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghana Synthetic Drugs Peddler Bengaluru Christian Udo Arrested
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp