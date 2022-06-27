KSUM invites applications for hackathon

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has invited applications for a hackathon on climate change to identify entrepreneurs and innovators with cutting-edge solutions that would mitigate the impact of climate change on businesses and communities. Titled ‘Climathon’, with the theme “Securing a Sustainable and Climate Resilient Future,” it is being organised in association with EY Global Delivery Services, United Nations Development Programme, Startup India, NASSCOM and TiE Kerala.

It seeks to bring together entrepreneurs, innovators, students, researchers, technologists and passionate professionals to evolve solutions to the challenges posed by climate change. KSUM will bring in collaborators and partners from various ecosystems to support the event. Startups, entrepreneurs, innovators, technology professionals, researchers and students can apply for joining the challenge.

Winners of the Climathon will get a grant of Rs 5 lakh for each of the successful prototypes in the published problem statements related to climate change, while the runners-up will be awarded a grant of Rs 2.5 lakh. The last date for applying is July 8.