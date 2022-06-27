Left condemns arrest of Teesta Setalvad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The central government has come under flak from Left leaders in the state over the arrest of human rights activist Teesta Setalvad, who had pursued a case against PM Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Politburo leader M A Baby, in a tweet, said it was ironic that the arrest of Teesta Setalvad, coincides with the 47th anniversary of the declaration of Emergency by Indira Gandhi. “Modi does not require any such formality to assault democratic rights,” he tweeted.

Former finance minister TM Thomas Isaac demanded Teesta’s release and withdrawal of “false charges”. “Gujarat Police followed up the SC judgment on Gujarat killings by arresting the petitioner, Teesta Setalvad. The arrest follows after Amit Shah’s interview to ANI,” tweeted Thomas Isaac.

On Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea challenging the Special Investigation Team’s clean chit to 64 people, including the then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots case. Teesta was picked by the Anti-Terrorism Squad of the Gujarat Police from her house in Mumbai on Saturday.