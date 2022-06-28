Conspiracy complaint: Swapna Suresh likely to be questioned this week

Shan A S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Probing MLA K T Jaleel’s conspiracy complaint against gold smuggling key accused Swapna Suresh and Janapaksham leader P C George, the police are set to record Swapna’s statement this week. Though the police had issued a notice asking Swapna to appear for questioning on Monday, she did not turn up saying the Enforcement Directorate too had summoned her the same day.

Earlier, the government had informed the High Court that Swapna won’t be arrested in the case registered on the basis of Jaleel’s complaint. Jaleel, a former minister, had alleged that Swapna conspired with George to defame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the gold smuggling case and tried to engineer riots in the state by instigating the opposition party workers through her statements.

A source with the police department said Swapna will be served with another summons this week itself. After questioning her, the police will record the statements of George, a co-accused in the case.“Swapna is likely to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for two more days. We will decide the exact date of her questioning after the ED exercise. Based on her statements, we will question George,” the source said.

The investigation team is pinning its hopes on the forensic report of the gadgets seized from Swapna’s accomplice and co-accused the in gold-smuggling case, P S Sarith, to garner more evidence against Swapna and George. The source added that the voice clips of the accused, which have been collected, will have to be examined in the police forensic lab to ascertain their authenticity.