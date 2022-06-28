STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Conspiracy complaint: Swapna Suresh likely to be questioned this week

Earlier, the government had informed the High Court that Swapna won’t be arrested in the case registered on the basis of Jaleel’s complaint.

Published: 28th June 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Swapna Suresh. (Photo | A Sanesh)

Swapna Suresh. (Photo | A Sanesh)

By Shan A S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Probing MLA K T Jaleel’s conspiracy complaint against gold smuggling key accused Swapna Suresh and Janapaksham leader P C George, the police are set to record Swapna’s statement this week. Though the police had issued a notice asking Swapna to appear for questioning on Monday, she did not turn up saying the Enforcement Directorate too had summoned her the same day.

Earlier, the government had informed the High Court that Swapna won’t be arrested in the case registered on the basis of Jaleel’s complaint. Jaleel, a former minister, had alleged that Swapna conspired with George to defame Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family in the gold smuggling case and tried to engineer riots in the state by instigating the opposition party workers through her statements.

A source with the police department said Swapna will be served with another summons this week itself. After questioning her, the police will record the statements of George, a co-accused in the case.“Swapna is likely to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate for two more days. We will decide the exact date of her questioning after the ED exercise. Based on her statements, we will question George,” the source said.

The investigation team is pinning its hopes on the forensic report of the gadgets seized from Swapna’s accomplice and co-accused the in gold-smuggling case, P S Sarith, to garner more evidence against Swapna and George. The source added that the voice clips of the accused, which have been collected, will have to be examined in the police forensic lab to ascertain their authenticity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Swapna Suresh gold smuggling
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Agnipath pre-emptively aims at future problems
Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)
Reimbursement for foreign travel not an absolute right for SBI officers: Madras HC
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
Kerala makes wearing mask in public mandatory, re-imposes fines for violation
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pixabay)
To marry her love, UP girl undergoes gender affirmation surgery and turns into 'he'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp