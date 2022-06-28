Vellayambalam: The white wayside inn

Niranjana MS By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adorned by the statue of the great Ayyankali at the roundabout situated on the Royal Path from Kowdiar to Eastfort, Vellayambalam is a significant junction in the city. It is connected by four arterial roads – from Kowdiar, Sasthamangalam, Eastfort and Thycaud. There are many stories, some of them quite humorous, about how Vellayambalam got its name. Some even presume there was a white temple in the area. Historians beg to differ.

They say during royal times, several ‘Vazhiyambalam’ or Choultry served as wayside resting inns for foreigners, travellers and pilgrims at many places. They were constructed by kings so that people who were travelling long distances or for several hours got a place to rest before resuming their journey.

Such a ‘Vazhiyambalam’ was built here too – our of stone and painted pure white. “The inn was a landmark and was referred to as the ‘Vella Vazhiyambalam’ due to its colour and the fact that the surroundings were always clean,” said S P Harikumar, historian and author. When locals started using the name, it got shortened to Vellayambalam. The Vazhiyambalam here is said to have existed until 90 years ago.

Harikumar said Yakshiyamma Althara in Vellayambalam has been a popular place of worship for years. “However, there was a time when people were afraid to pass by the area, as they believed there was a Yakshi there. Now, they believe that it is a goddess,” he said. He also said the Bishop house holds historical relevance as a religious house in the locality.

Vellayambalam was surrounded by royal mansions, palaces and royal pathways centuries ago and housed important people of the time like government officials, royal associates and philosophers. The building where the Keltron office sits now was called the Vellayambalam palace until the 20th century.

King Sree Moolam Thriunal spent his youth in the palace, which was later given to C P Ramaswamy Iyer to live. The south-east side of the junction was bought and a bungalow built by Nanoo Pillai, Diwan of Travancore, between 1877 and 1880. It was located atop a small hill, the ‘Diamond hill’. The bungalow became a significant landmark later on.

At present, Vellayambalam has wide and smooth roads. Kanakakunnu palace and Manaveeyam Veedhi are the prominent locations here. The swimming pool, Jimmy George stadium, restaurants and chains of shops have made Vellayambalam a busy spot.