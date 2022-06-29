Govt mulls waiver for other varsities if no UGC nod for SNGOU courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will consider permitting other state universities to conduct courses in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode and also allow private registration facility if the newly set up Sree Narayana Guru Open University (SNGOU) is not able to obtain approval for its courses from UGC’s Distance Education Bureau for the 2022-23 academic year.

The assurance was given by Higher Education Minister R Bindu in the assembly on Tuesday.The process of obtaining UGC approval for SNGOU’s ODL courses was facing delays and was set to affect the higher education prospects of thousands of students. Such students seek admission to distance education courses mostly after failing to get admission to regular courses.

Expecting a timely approval for SNGOU courses from the Distance Education Bureau, the government had barred other state universities from offering courses in distance learning mode. Bindu said the government was hopeful that SNGOU courses will get approval and the varsity will be able to carry out admissions in the current academic year itself.

“Universities have only begun preparations for admissions for the current academic year. Usually, it is after the completion of admission to regular courses that enrolment in distance education courses begin,” the minister said. She added that the government will take necessary steps in a timely manner to ensure that higher education prospects of students who opt for ODL courses are protected.