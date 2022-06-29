STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollam MCH gets approval for PG seats

Published: 29th June 2022 07:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved postgraduate seats for the Kollam Government Medical College (KGMC) in Parippally. It is the first such approval for the medical college taken over by the state government five years ago. As per the order, the KGMC will get two seats each for MD Community Medicine and MD Pathology.

Health Minister Veena George said the approval by NMC is an achievement and the KGMC will be entering into a new phase of patient care, teaching and research with the start of new postgraduate courses.
“The seats in Community Medicine would help in patient care, public health activities and research. The pathology section has a great role in diagnosis. The approval for courses is also the result of the government’s work during Covid,” said the minister. 

