STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Student who questioned gender bias in college suspended

Girl to move HC; Swathi Thirunal Music College denies charges

Published: 29th June 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

transgender

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-year Bachelor of Performing Arts (BFA) student of Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music was suspended for indiscipline after she questioned alleged gender discrimination on the campus.

The student, M Athira, said she would challenge the decision in the High Court. “On June 22, I was having lunch with my friends and some male students in a classroom of the vocal department. Soon, the department head came and asked the boys to leave the classroom. After they left, the teacher started advising girl students not to entertain boys. She behaved as if they are criminals,” Athira said.

However, the college authorities denied Athira’s allegations as baseless. “There is no question of gender discrimination. Our college has a ladies’ block where boys are not allowed. The incident happened in this block and therefore the teacher had to warn them. The complaint of the student is baseless and had intention to harm the goodwill of the college. She was suspended based on solid evidence establishing her argument with teachers,” said college principal Veena.

Following the incident, a few students led by the SFI unit secretary Kenny C David filed a complaint to the principal. Later, Athira, who is also a member of SFI, took up the issue and filed a complaint to the principal seeking her intervention.

In her complaint, Athira stated that teachers are adopting a kind of moral policing towards students. “I was initially told to bring my guardian before attending the next class. Why should I ? I am 29 years old and independent. I am here to study music and not interested in listening to morality classes,” she said.

She also pointed out in the complaint that the authorities’ action is against the rights of a citizen. “I am waiting for a clear reply from them. If no action is taken, I will approach the High Court with a petition soon,” she said. Endorsing her complaint, Kenny said gender discrimination has been rampant in the college for many years.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
gender discrimination Kerala
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp