Student who questioned gender bias in college suspended

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A first-year Bachelor of Performing Arts (BFA) student of Sri Swathi Thirunal College of Music was suspended for indiscipline after she questioned alleged gender discrimination on the campus.

The student, M Athira, said she would challenge the decision in the High Court. “On June 22, I was having lunch with my friends and some male students in a classroom of the vocal department. Soon, the department head came and asked the boys to leave the classroom. After they left, the teacher started advising girl students not to entertain boys. She behaved as if they are criminals,” Athira said.

However, the college authorities denied Athira’s allegations as baseless. “There is no question of gender discrimination. Our college has a ladies’ block where boys are not allowed. The incident happened in this block and therefore the teacher had to warn them. The complaint of the student is baseless and had intention to harm the goodwill of the college. She was suspended based on solid evidence establishing her argument with teachers,” said college principal Veena.

Following the incident, a few students led by the SFI unit secretary Kenny C David filed a complaint to the principal. Later, Athira, who is also a member of SFI, took up the issue and filed a complaint to the principal seeking her intervention.

In her complaint, Athira stated that teachers are adopting a kind of moral policing towards students. “I was initially told to bring my guardian before attending the next class. Why should I ? I am 29 years old and independent. I am here to study music and not interested in listening to morality classes,” she said.



She also pointed out in the complaint that the authorities’ action is against the rights of a citizen. “I am waiting for a clear reply from them. If no action is taken, I will approach the High Court with a petition soon,” she said. Endorsing her complaint, Kenny said gender discrimination has been rampant in the college for many years.