Govt should implement schemes for marginalised: K Radhakrishnan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social progress is possible only when backward sections of society are identified and the government implements initiatives for them properly, said Minister of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a social-commitment programme of GTech, an umbrella body of IT companies in the state, to provide education and guidance support to tribal community children.



“GTech invited 100 economically backward students from Palakkad district to Technopark here and provided support and financial assistance which has to be appreciated,” the minister said.

The project is implemented in collaboration with the state government’s Directorate of Scheduled Tribes Development Department and GTech member Cinch Business Solutions in collaboration with Padma Charitable Trust.

