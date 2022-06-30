STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt should implement schemes for marginalised: K Radhakrishnan

Published: 30th June 2022 07:07 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Social progress is possible only when backward sections of society are identified and the government implements initiatives for them properly, said Minister of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes K Radhakrishnan on Tuesday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a social-commitment programme of GTech, an umbrella body of IT companies in the state, to provide education and guidance support to tribal community children.

“GTech invited 100 economically backward students from Palakkad district to Technopark here and provided support and financial assistance which has to be appreciated,” the minister said.

The project is implemented in collaboration with the state government’s Directorate of Scheduled Tribes Development Department and GTech member Cinch Business Solutions in collaboration with Padma Charitable Trust.

GTech secretary Sreekumar V; Community Outreach Focus Group convener Ronny Sebastian and CEO Vishnu V Nair; Itraits IT Solutions CEO Tigi Thankachan; Finastra senior director Sunil Plavians; ARS Traffic & Transport Technology MD Manesh; Bysakh Bhasi, director of Cinch Business Solutions; Tony Joseph, CEO of Kennedy’s Kognitive Computing; were among those who addressed the gathering.

