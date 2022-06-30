STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala govt to aid non-IT startups

Published: 30th June 2022 07:08 AM

Cash; Capital; investment

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet has decided to provide various benefits provided by the state government to IT startups registered under the Kerala Startup Mission to non-IT startups as well. Non-IT sectors will also benefit from IT-related products and services with a state-unique ID registered with startup mission.

