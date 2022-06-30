STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two students drown in Karamana river at Melekadavu ghat

The bodies were later recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services officials with their legs stuck in small burrows.

Published: 30th June 2022

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two students of College of Engineering (CET) met a watery grave after they fell into a vortex while taking bath in a waterfall in Karamana river at Melekadavu ghat near Moonammodu Siva temple on Wednesday evening.

The deceased are Rahul and Diaz Jiji Jacob, both 21 years old. Rahul hailed from Balussery in Kozhikode and was a thirdyear electronics and communication student, while Diaz hailed from Avoly near Muvattupuzha and was a third year civil engineering student. Vattiyoorkavu police SHO Suresh Kumar said the two were part of a six-member group that came to the place. The two went missing while swimming in a dangerous portion of the river, around 4.45 pm.

The spot where the mishap occurred is considered as treacherous owing to the presence of vortexes, which cannot be detected from the periphery. The two got caught in a vortex after being swept away by strong currents and drowned. The bodies were later recovered by the Fire and Rescue Services officials with their legs stuck in small burrows.

“They  were not aware of the treacherous nature of the river in that portion. There were no local residents among the group members and hence they could not understand the risk they were taking by entering the portion of the river,” a local source said.

