Vigilance told to register cases against 6 excisemen

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance court here has ordered the Vigilance director to register cases against a civil excise officer for stealing country-made liquor that was stored as material evidence in a case and five other excise officials, including an inspector, who had tried to save him from legal clutches by fabricating documents.

Special judge Gopakumar G rejected the report filed by Vigilance SP K E Byju, who had mentioned that there was no Vigilance angle to the case. The court found that the accused prima facie committed misappropriation and falsification of records and hence approval from the government for registering cases against them is not required.

The court also directed the Vigilance director to take appropriate steps to investigate the offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well by registering a new FIR. The Vigilance court’s order came on the private petition filed by lawyer Neyyattinkara P Nagaraj. Civil excise officer V Pradeep Kumar was allegedly detained by hartal supporters at Mallappally town in 2018 while he was smuggling five litres of liquor in the departmental vehicle.