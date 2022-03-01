STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

EPF to sanction pension on retirement day

The EPF organisation’s regional office here has launched a scheme to provide pension payment order on the same day of retirement.

Published: 01st March 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000, cash,money

T(File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The EPF organisation’s regional office here has launched a scheme to provide pension payment order on the same day of retirement. This will address complaints of long waiting period for availing pension after a member of EPFO retires from service. 

Harikumar, who retired from Asianet digital network on Monday, received the pension payment order from PF Assistant Commissioner G Shaji in the presence of enforcement officer Vijith Krishnan. Enforcement officer Maithili N handed over the pension order to S Muraleedharan Nair who retired from Cosmopolitan hospital on Monday. 

Regional PF Commissioner Ashish Kumar said the scheme has been designed with an objective to avoid long wait for pension after retirement from service. He said the scheme will be extended to more institutions in the coming days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Sandalwood actor Chetan Ahimsa
Sandalwood actor Chetan may be deported to US
Anand Subramanian has been living at 'Vishranti' in Alwarpet. (Inset: Anand and his ex-boss Chitra Ramkrishna) (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Revealed: The Chennai house that Chitra Ramkrishna sold to Anand Subramanian's wife in 2021!
Bengaluru institute questions MIT on star signals
Meet Shabana, Kerala nurse who is silverlining for sorrow of elderly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp