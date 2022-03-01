EPF to sanction pension on retirement day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The EPF organisation’s regional office here has launched a scheme to provide pension payment order on the same day of retirement. This will address complaints of long waiting period for availing pension after a member of EPFO retires from service.

Harikumar, who retired from Asianet digital network on Monday, received the pension payment order from PF Assistant Commissioner G Shaji in the presence of enforcement officer Vijith Krishnan. Enforcement officer Maithili N handed over the pension order to S Muraleedharan Nair who retired from Cosmopolitan hospital on Monday.

Regional PF Commissioner Ashish Kumar said the scheme has been designed with an objective to avoid long wait for pension after retirement from service. He said the scheme will be extended to more institutions in the coming days.