Kovalam MLA M Vincent’s car vandalised

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vehicle belonging to Congress leader and Kovalam MLA M Vincent was vandalised at RC Theruvu near Balaramapuram on Monday morning. The window panes of the car that was parked in front of the MLA’s house were shattered in the attack using an iron rod.

The incident invited a strong reaction from the Congress leadership. Opposition leader V D Satheesan said there was a total breakdown of law and order in the state and “isolated incidents” of violence were regularly happening.

“The latest isolated incident is the vandalising of the MLA’s car by a habitual offender. The government is not taking any action against goons. Instead, the chief minister is responding that everything is secure and did not even discuss the matter in the assembly by putting on hold other businesses,” he said.

The attacker was apprehended by the local residents and handed over to the police. Thiruvananthapuram rural district police chief Divya V Gopinath said the incident occurred by 7.40 am and the accused Santosh, who is a habitual offender, was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Divya said Santosh has cases pending against him for stabbing a CPM worker near Payattuvila, threatening CPM local secretary Thankaraj and raising a religious placard near the Beverages outlet.